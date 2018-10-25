Trail police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman accused of theft and fraud in the area.

Trail police seek help to nab two fraudsters

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

The Trail RCMP Detachment is warning the public about a recent rash of purse and wallet thefts and frauds in the city and surrounding communities.

Thursday afternoon, police released images recently obtained from video surveillance.

The images are of a male and female believed to behind one of the thefts which occurred on October 18 in Fruitvale.

“The suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases from businesses in the Trail area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported. “It is believed that this couple has been travelling through the West Kootenay and may be involved in other similar crimes in other areas.”

The RCMP describe the female as having a substantial scar above her lip, and appearing to be about 50 years old.

Police describe the second suspect as being a male in his 30s, with “a pocked face.”

“Please be on the lookout for this couple and please contact the Trail RCMP detachment, or your local police detachment, to report any information on their whereabouts or activities,” Wicentowich advised.

“The Trail RCMP detachment continues to request the public take every precaution to lock their residences and vehicle and secure their belongings as these kinds of thefts will continue to occur.”

 

Previous story
Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Just Posted

Trail police seek help to nab two fraudsters

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

Simply Red

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

West Trail water advisory rescinded

Test confirmed water safe to drink

Scary good time in Trail this weekend

Scary good quilts for sale at the Trail United Church on Saturday as well as Spooktacular fun

Reader sad to see empty Warfield café

Letter to the Editor from Virginia Clover of Warfield

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Most Read