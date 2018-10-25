Trail police seek help to nab two fraudsters

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

Trail police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman accused of theft and fraud in the area.

The Trail RCMP Detachment is warning the public about a recent rash of purse and wallet thefts and frauds in the city and surrounding communities.

Thursday afternoon, police released images recently obtained from video surveillance.

The images are of a male and female believed to behind one of the thefts which occurred on October 18 in Fruitvale.

“The suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases from businesses in the Trail area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported. “It is believed that this couple has been travelling through the West Kootenay and may be involved in other similar crimes in other areas.”

The RCMP describe the female as having a substantial scar above her lip, and appearing to be about 50 years old.

Police describe the second suspect as being a male in his 30s, with “a pocked face.”

“Please be on the lookout for this couple and please contact the Trail RCMP detachment, or your local police detachment, to report any information on their whereabouts or activities,” Wicentowich advised.

“The Trail RCMP detachment continues to request the public take every precaution to lock their residences and vehicle and secure their belongings as these kinds of thefts will continue to occur.”