Trail police release image of liquor store robber

Update Nov. 13

Police have released a photo of an unknown male who robbed the Trail liquor store Friday night.

In the picture, taken from video surveillance, the man is aiming a gun at the store clerk.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately six-feet tall, and skinny.

The man was wearing dark clothes and his face was covered.

Monday Nov. 12

The East Trail liquor store was held up Friday night by a man armed with a weapon.

The male, described as six-feet tall and slim, walked into the Second Avenue store on Nov. 9 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

His face was completely covered with a black-hooded sweater he had pulled up over his head, Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed.

“He grabbed two bottles of vodka and brandished what appeared to be a handgun, which was black and small, to the clerk,” Sgt. Wicentowich told the Trail Times Monday.

“He told the clerk he was taking the two bottles of vodka and then he demanded money.”

The clerk declined to hand over cash, so the male subsequently fled the store with the two bottles of liquor.

The perpetrator was wearing dark clothing and there may have been a logo on his pants.

Police are reviewing video surveillance.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich asks anyone with information to contact the Trail and Greater District detachment at 250.364.2566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 to remain anonymous.

Image provided by the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment