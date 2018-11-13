Scroll to bottom of this story to see the photo taken from the store’s video surveillance. Anyone with information on the Friday night robbery is encouraged to call the Trail RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Trail police release image of liquor store robber

The video surveillance image shows the robber aiming a black gun at the store’s clerk

Update Nov. 13

Police have released a photo of an unknown male who robbed the Trail liquor store Friday night.

In the picture, taken from video surveillance, the man is aiming a gun at the store clerk.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately six-feet tall, and skinny.

The man was wearing dark clothes and his face was covered.

**************************************************************************************************************

Monday Nov. 12

The East Trail liquor store was held up Friday night by a man armed with a weapon.

The male, described as six-feet tall and slim, walked into the Second Avenue store on Nov. 9 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

His face was completely covered with a black-hooded sweater he had pulled up over his head, Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed.

“He grabbed two bottles of vodka and brandished what appeared to be a handgun, which was black and small, to the clerk,” Sgt. Wicentowich told the Trail Times Monday.

“He told the clerk he was taking the two bottles of vodka and then he demanded money.”

The clerk declined to hand over cash, so the male subsequently fled the store with the two bottles of liquor.

The perpetrator was wearing dark clothing and there may have been a logo on his pants.

Police are reviewing video surveillance.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich asks anyone with information to contact the Trail and Greater District detachment at 250.364.2566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 to remain anonymous.

 

Image provided by the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment

Image of Trail liquor store robber

Previous story
Trail liquor store held up Friday night
Next story
Area A seeks views on cannabis rules

Just Posted

Trail police release image of liquor store robber

The video surveillance image shows the robber aiming a black gun at the store’s clerk

More snow called for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the bulletin Tuesday under its “BC Traveller’s Routes forecast”

Castlegar daycare selected for univeral child care pilot program

MLA Katrine Conroy presents letter of acceptance to the program to the Children’s Centre at Selkirk College

Kootenay employers ready to meet job seekers at Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies will attend the event on Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

Sandblasting Silver City skate sign

The Trail Sk8 Park was closed on Thursday so workers could ready a sign for painting

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Letters shed light on state of mind of B.C. mom accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Vancouver man must pay $22,000 after breaking strata rules

Peter Gordon took his fight over his rented condo to the civil resolution tribunal, but lost

Most Read