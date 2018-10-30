Trail police still looking for two suspected thieves

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

Police are asking for leads in locating two people suspected of theft and fraud in the Trail area. (Black Press file photo)

Keep your purse close and doors locked as a pair of suspected thieves are still at-large, possibly in the Trail area.

Thursday afternoon the Trail RCMP detachment released images of a man and woman suspected in a recent rash of purse and wallet thefts and frauds in the city and surrounding communities.

“We have had no reported sightings,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said Monday. “And their whereabouts are currently unknown.”

Story here: Trail police ask for help to identify fraud suspects

Caught on video surveillance, the pair is suspected to be behind a series of thefts, one of which occurred in a Fruitvale store on Oct. 18.

“The suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases from businesses in the Trail area,” Sgt. Wicentowich reported. “It is believed that this couple has been travelling through the West Kootenay and may be involved in other similar crimes in other areas.”

The RCMP describe the female as having a substantial scar above her lip, and appearing to be about 50 years old.

Police describe the second suspect as being a male in his 30s, with “a pocked face.”

“Please be on the lookout for this couple,” Wicentowich advised. “And please contact the Trail RCMP detachment, or your local police detachment, to report any information on their whereabouts or activities.”

Trail police continue to remind the public take every precaution to lock their residences and vehicles.

“And to secure their belongings as these kinds of thefts will continue to occur.”

Image provided by Trail RCMP

Image provided by Trail RCMP