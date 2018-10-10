Trail RCMP looking for suspect in indecent exposure incident

Four children were allegedly victimized while walking home from Webster Elementary School.

Police in Trail are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of children walking home from school.

According to a Trail RCMP press release, the detachment received a report on Tuesday, Oct. 9, that four children were walking home from Webster Elementary School on Laurent Way in Warfield when they came across a male exposing himself just off to the side of a paved foot path.

RCMP investigated the incident and notified Webster Elementary School.

An investigation in the area was conducted on Oct. 10 to identify and arrest the suspect male, but the RCMP says the suspect did not return to the area.

The suspect male is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 ft. 11 in., dirty looking, and skinny. His clothes looked baggy and he was wearing a black ball cap, black hoodie (or possibly a black t-shirt) and black jeans.

The children said they had not seen the male before.

Please contact Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566 if you have any information about the incident.

The police will continue to monitor the area and investigate leads.