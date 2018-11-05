Trail RCMP looking for tips on break-ins

To report suspicious activity, contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at (250) 364.2566.

Star Grocery is the latest Trail business to report a break-in and theft.

Money was stolen from the cash register when a person or persons, still unknown, broke into the store shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Trail RCMP attended the scene and investigated, but are still looking for tips.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich asks anyone with information to contact the Trail and Greater District detachment at 250.364.2566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 to remain anonymous.

Police are asking for information on another crime, this one happened in West Trail on Nov. 4 at around 9 p.m.

An unknown male, wearing a hooded black sweatshirt and carrying a back pack, was seen breaking into an unlocked vehicle near Dockerill Street in West Trail.

Officers responded and conducted patrols, but Sgt. Wicentowich says the perpetrator was not located.

“The owner of the vehicle inspected the contents of the vehicle and believed nothing was missing,” he added.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment would like to remind the public to remain vigilant against theft by securing their belongings, locking their vehicles, and homes.”