Trail Times Year in Review: December

Mark Profili braved the crisp December air and cold water as he found time, and a brief spot of sun, for some casting on the Columbia River near Gyro Park in Trail. Guy Bertrand photo

December

4 — Property owners outside of the Trail area will have future opportunity to address the smelter’s historical contamination through a Wide Area Remediation Plan.

6 — Elective joint replacement surgeries at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital are on hold after six patients were confirmed with infections post-operatively.

12 — The U.S. Department of State announced it wants to renegotiate the Columbia River Treaty beginning in the spring of 2018.

13 – The Bailey Theatre in Trail is the recipient of $73,000 grant from Creative BC that will go towards new lighting and sound systems for the theatre.

15 — Two men from Castlegar died when their cars collided on Highway 22 near the Birchbank Golf Course.

18 — In light of yet another accident along Highway 3B near Waneta Mall, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it wasn’t planning any alterations to that inter-section despite launching a safety review after a deadly 2016 crash.

19 — The company that built the Columbia River Skywalk, Graham Infrastructure LP, was recognized with Silver Award of Excellence from the Vancouver Regional Construction Association for projects up to $20 million.

19 – A major storm swept through the West Kootenay leaving thousands without power and dumping 39 cm of snow on Trail.

20 – A collision near Genelle resulted in the death of a Castlegar woman. It marked the fourth death along the highway, that stretches from Trail to Castlegar, in the past five weeks.

23 — The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue successfully pull a woman from the Columbia River.

26 — Deep freeze locks region in negative double-digit temperatures.

28 — Weather warning predicts snowfall and freezing rain for West Kootenay as temperatures climb to freezing level.