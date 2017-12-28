Trail Times Year in Review: July

July

1 —A large crowd was on hand at Beaver Creek Park to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. The festivities include food, music and a giant human-made Canadian flag. The day was capped off with a fireworks display.

1 — Firefighters had to hike up to the flag lookout above the hospital bench to extinguish an abandoned campfire, which had spread.

5 —An earthquake near Lincoln, Mont., approximately 650 kilometres from Trail, rattles a few homes in the area.

6 —A heat wave rolls into the region bringing temperatures in the high 30s, which continues into the middle of August.

10 – Firefighters quickly quell a wildfire near Buckley’s campground on the Pend d’Oreille River. The tinder-dry conditions and lack of rain will have firefighters on alert for most of the summer.

10 —A spectacular lightning storm that rolled through the area sparked several small fires including one to a home in Montrose.

15 —Communities in Bloom judges were impressed during their judging visit to Trail on the weekend. The final results will be released at the national convention in Ottawa in September.

17 —Java lovers rejoice as Starbucks opens in Trail at the downtown Ferraro Foods grocery store.

17 —Beaver Valley residents were jolted out of bed thanks to a loud explosion that echoed through the valley. That caused multiple 9-1-1 calls and was later discovered to be blasting for a logging road.

20 – Union members gathered to hear the mediator’s recommendations in contract talks with Teck Trail.

22 —The Trail Maple Leaf Band celebrated its 100th anniversary with a weekend of music. Current and former band members gathered for the event, which featured a banquet and mass concert.

25 —Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is crediting a man’s life-jacket in saving his life after his boat hit a pillar on the Victoria St. Bridge. Motor failure and the strong current caused the 14-foot aluminum boat to drift towards the pillar before flipping the 52-year-old occupant into the water. Thanks to his life-jacket he managed to make it to shore near the Old Trail Bridge.

28 —Members of locals 480 and 9705 vote 94 per cent to ratify a five-year contract with Teck. Highlights include an eight per cent wage increase over five years and a $14,500 signing bonus.