Trail Times Year in Review: July

Trail Times staff looks back at July 2017

July

1 —A large crowd was on hand at Beaver Creek Park to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. The festivities include food, music and a giant human-made Canadian flag. The day was capped off with a fireworks display.

1 — Firefighters had to hike up to the flag lookout above the hospital bench to extinguish an abandoned campfire, which had spread.

5 —An earthquake near Lincoln, Mont., approximately 650 kilometres from Trail, rattles a few homes in the area.

6 —A heat wave rolls into the region bringing temperatures in the high 30s, which continues into the middle of August.

10 – Firefighters quickly quell a wildfire near Buckley’s campground on the Pend d’Oreille River. The tinder-dry conditions and lack of rain will have firefighters on alert for most of the summer.

10 —A spectacular lightning storm that rolled through the area sparked several small fires including one to a home in Montrose.

15 —Communities in Bloom judges were impressed during their judging visit to Trail on the weekend. The final results will be released at the national convention in Ottawa in September.

17 —Java lovers rejoice as Starbucks opens in Trail at the downtown Ferraro Foods grocery store.

17 —Beaver Valley residents were jolted out of bed thanks to a loud explosion that echoed through the valley. That caused multiple 9-1-1 calls and was later discovered to be blasting for a logging road.

20 – Union members gathered to hear the mediator’s recommendations in contract talks with Teck Trail.

22 —The Trail Maple Leaf Band celebrated its 100th anniversary with a weekend of music. Current and former band members gathered for the event, which featured a banquet and mass concert.

25 —Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is crediting a man’s life-jacket in saving his life after his boat hit a pillar on the Victoria St. Bridge. Motor failure and the strong current caused the 14-foot aluminum boat to drift towards the pillar before flipping the 52-year-old occupant into the water. Thanks to his life-jacket he managed to make it to shore near the Old Trail Bridge.

28 —Members of locals 480 and 9705 vote 94 per cent to ratify a five-year contract with Teck. Highlights include an eight per cent wage increase over five years and a $14,500 signing bonus.

Previous story
Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Just Posted

Trail Times Year in Review: August

August review

Trail Times Year in Review: July

Trail Times staff looks back at July 2017

Trail Times Year in Review: Jube

Review of June 2017

Trail Times Year in Review: May

Trail Times staff looks back at highlights from May 2017

Plunge into 2018 in Trail

Annual Polar Bear Swim goes Jan. 1 at Gyro Park

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Most Read