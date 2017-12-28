May 12 - Marley Lemieux is crowned Miss Trail during Silver City Days. Sheri Regnier photo

Trail Times Year in Review: May

Trail Times staff looks back at highlights from May 2017

May

5 — Trail’s newest centenarian turned 100 as Vicki Bisaro celebrated her birthday.

6 —The Beaver Valley Skatepark in Montrose is officially opened to the public.

9 — Ray Tenisci is honoured as the 2016 Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at St. Micheal’s School to kick off Trail’s Silver City Days.

9 — A water quality advisory was issued for about 60 homes in Waneta Junction. No boil water notice was issued and the original notice was rescinded a week later.

9 —NDP incumbent Katrine Conroy is re-elected as the MLA for Kootenay West following the B.C. general election. The Liberal Party fell one seat shy of a majority with 43 seats while the NDP had 41 and the Green Party won three seats.

10 — A Trail man, Jeffrey Bauder, was missing and presumed drowned after a jet ski carrying three passengers capsized knocking all three into the Columbia River. The two other people involved were rescued. The search for Bauder continued for several days with no success.

12 —Teck announces it has reached a deal to sell its shares of the Waneta Dam to Fortis for $1.2 billion. The deal, which is expected to be finalized by the end of 2017, allows B.C. Hydro the right to first offer.

14 —Trail’s Silver City Days proves to be another success. Marley Lemieux is named Miss Trail.

18 — Ground breaks on the $3 million Trail Regional Airport terminal.

23 —The Fruitvale Community Chest is recognized as Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year.

24 — The Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation unveils its Metal Tech Alley marketing program to highlight the diverse expertise available to companies seeking to re-locate to the region.

25 —Montrose native Greg Barber reaches the summit of Mount Everest then dons his Trail Smoke Eater hat for a photo.

31 — Crimes of opportunity are up along with the summer temperatures as break-ins are reported around the region. Police note that most of the petty crimes come as a result of unlocked vehicles.

