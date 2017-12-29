Trail Times Year in Review: October

October 28 - A huge crowd, a record-setting 50-50 pot, a Trail Smoke Eaters win over Penticton and a variety of great Halloween costumes made for a great night at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo

October

1 — AM Ford dealer principal Dan Ashman was named Business Person of the Year at the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award. Ashman was among the 10 winners recognized at the ceremony.

3 — A court ruling has awarded a local man, Levon Bye, $3 million in damages following an accident on Violin Lake Road in August, 2012. Bye had his left leg amputated when his dirt bike crashed with an ATV. The judge ruled the ATV driver, Doris Newman, was 100 per cent liable for the accident.

4 — School District 20 is reporting a slight increase in enrolment for the 2017-18 school year. The biggest enrolment bump was at Webster School in Warfield with an increase of 20 students.

10 — The City of Trail approved a $625,000 contract with New Line Skateparks, which paves the way for construction of a skatepark in Gyro Park in 2018.

12 — The City of Trail continues to round out airport staff as construction on the new terminal building and parking lot near completion. The city has added one full-time job and two casual workers for the Trail Regional Airport.

16 — With the Riverfront Centre nearing completion, the City of Trail is debating the location of the 2018 Silver City Days midway. The event was usually located along the Esplanade but with vacant properties sold and a section f the south lot reserved for Riverfront Centre parking, organizers have begun reviewing alternatives.

18 — The Village of Fruitvale hired Mike Maturo as its new Chief Administrative Officer CAO). Maturo formerly worked with the City of Rossland.

19 — Local communities are reviewing their arena safety protocols after the tragic death of three people at the Fernie arena from an ammonia leak.

20 — The new Riverfront Centre will impact 2018 property taxes confirmed Trail’s CAO David Perehudoff. He said budget meetings will be held in November.

23 — In an attempt to control cost and spend wisely, the City of Trail has opted to hold off on completion of a balcony on the new Riverfront Centre. Citing other priorities in the construction, including a parking lot, council opted to direct the money towards immediate concerns rather than going over budget.

25 — The Village of Warfield received a $25,000 grant to help council plan ahead when dealing with the city assets and infrastructure. The grant will own the village to study its current infrastructure, such as pipes, roads and buildings, and make necessary repairs to avoid potential emergency situations.

25 — BC Transit reported that bus ridership in the area is on the rise. One major catalyst for the rise is the influx of students living in Trail and taking the bus to Selkirk College.

25 — The Skills Centre in Trail celebrated its 20th anniversary.

27 — Record zinc production at Teck Trail Operations helped the company double its third quarter profits over the same period in 2016. The mining giant reported $621 million in earnings compared to $152 million in the third quarter of 2016.

31 – Canadian music icon Burton Cummings entertains a full house at The Bailey with hits from his solo career as well as classics from the Guess Who.