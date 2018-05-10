Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year awarded

Over 200 people came to honour Margie Crawford as the 2017 Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year on Tuesday night in St. Michael’s School gym. Crawford, a former primary school teacher, counsellor and long-time community advocate, was thankful for the honour and said, “Believe me I did not get here on just my own merit, I had lots of help over the years from my dear sister Kay and my friends, and you all know who you are. Whether you are talking about your own family, your church family or your community family, there is a common thread and that is the power of team work. Together we can create the world we want to see.” Many people shared their thoughts and memories of Margie’s impact over the years at an open mic, including one mother of an autistic child. She shared that without Margie’s strength, the family wouldn’t have made it through those challenging school years. “You really deserve this Margie, and I can’t say that enough.” As with past Citizen of the Year ceremonies, many former winners were on hand to salute the latest honouree. After wishing a very special thanks to Kay, who Margie called, “my hero” the sisters posed alongside a special scroll the Trail Knights of Columbus created for the occasion. (Sheri Regnier photos)

A large crowd gathered to honour Margie Crawford, this year’s Trail Knights of Columbus recipient

