Trail youth centre closing

Unless another support system comes into play, the centre will close March 1.

The East Trail youth centre will be closing March 1 after the board recently voted to dissolve the society. The site has been a hub of activity for youth since moving from downtown Trail to Second Avenue back in 2015. (Trail Times file photo)

A group of 30-or-so teenagers will be out in the cold come March when the East Trail youth centre closes its doors.

The distressing news comes from Coleman Webb, coordinator at the Columbia YCDC (Youth Community Development Centre), who said as of Jan. 31, the board decided to resign and dissolve the non-profit society.

“As of March 1, the Trail youth centre will close unless another support system comes into place,” Coleman stated.

“This news is unfortunate but it is our belief that Trail deserves to have a safe inclusive space for its youth to go.”

He added, “It is our hope that the community will come together and show its support for the numerous youth who frequent the centre.”

Anyone who would like to show support or discuss the future of the youth centre in Trail is encouraged to contact Webb at ycdccoordinator@gmail.com.

YCDC first opened across from Selkirk College in Trail back in April 2007. The centre offered youth aged 13 to 18, something to do that was fun and free of charge like movie night, open mic night and more .

Over time, the centre has been a secure ground for countless youth to mingle, learn arts and crafts, cooking and other life skills. YCDC moved to Second Avenue in 2015, and continued to pride itself in being a safe and supportive environment for those going through the challenging teen-aged years.

“Adolescence comes with challenges for youth in general, and our goal is to be a place youth can find opportunity for healthy activities, support, and guidance as they move through this time of life,” Webb said during 2017 Youth Week. “It is important for youth to be aware of their value and importance and we join the rest of the community in this endeavor.”

The City of Trail has historically provided a $20,000 annual grant for YCDC operations.

Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff confirmed the President of YCDC, Rob Merlino, contacted the city indicating that the society has voted to dissolve on March 1.