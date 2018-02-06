Trail youth centre closing

A group of 30-or-so teenagers will be out in the cold come March when the East Trail youth centre closes its doors.
The distressing news comes from Coleman Webb, coordinator at the Columbia YCDC (Youth Community Development Centre), who said as of Jan. 31, the board decided to resign and dissolve the non-profit society.
“As of March 1, the Trail youth centre will close unless another support system comes into place,” Coleman stated.
“This news is unfortunate but it is our belief that Trail deserves to have a safe inclusive space for its youth to go.”
He added, “It is our hope that the community will come together and show its support for the numerous youth who frequent the centre.”
Anyone who would like to show support or discuss the future of the youth centre in Trail is encouraged to contact Webb at ycdccoordinator@gmail.com.
YCDC first opened across from Selkirk College in Trail back in April 2007. The centre offered youth aged 13 to 18, something to do that was fun and free.