Coal train derailment near New Hazelton. (Ian Johnston photo)

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Crews are responding to a train derailment involving southwest New Hazelton.

The incident involving 27 cars pulled by a westbound coal train happened at about 8 a.m. today. Only several of the 27 derailed. A CN spokesperson said in an email that there are no reports of injuries and no dangerous goods involved.

She added that emergency response crews and environmental teams are responding to assess the situation and begin a clean-up.

The derailment was near the Highway 16 overpass, but no crossings were blocked.

Photos provided by the Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition show coal spilled into the Mission Creek.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

A CN train derailed on Dec. 8 near the Bulkley Canyon east of New Hazelton. CN then said the 50 coal cars were empty in that incident.

 

Coal train derailment near New Hazelton. (Ian Johnston photo)

