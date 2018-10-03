Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

In the wake of recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump mocking the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault say they are concerned this could create a chilling effect that makes women hesitant to come forward.

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, prompting Trump to deride her for not knowing answers to questions about the 1980s night in question.

Some are calling on Canada’s self-proclaimed feminist prime minister and his cabinet to take a public stand against Trump’s comments in support of women who have been victims of sexual violence.

READ MORE: Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

But Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef would not do so today.

She would only say her government believes those who say they’ve been assaulted and will support them.

Ottawa-based sexual-violence educator Julie Lalonde says she believes the Trudeau government is treading carefully out of fear of “poking the bear” while it finalizes a testy trade negotiation with the U.S. — a situation she calls unacceptable.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Just Posted

Clashing fronts produce wild fall storm

Trees, power lines knocked down from Slocan valley to Trail

Trail book marks

The Trail Riverfront Centre mural was funded by Columbia Basin Trust

No easy solution to homeless camp near Trail park

There is no easy solution to resolving the community’s concerns - like… Continue reading

Learn about Warfield’s mayoral candidates

Current mayor Diane Langman is seeking re-election; Tom Milne, former councillor, is also running

Books for Kids Campaign kicks off in October

Reach a Reader events in Fruitvale and Trail

VIDEO: “Snowpocalypse” sets new record for Elk Valley

10cm of snow recorded at Sparwood Airport on October 2 - the most since records began in 1980

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

VIDEO: “Snowpocalypse” sets new record for Elk Valley

10cm of snow recorded at Sparwood Airport on October 2 - the most since records began in 1980

Most Read