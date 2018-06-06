Two arrested after break-in at Warfield Liquor Store

Police say a large amount of alcohol was recovered from the suspected getaway vehicle

The two suspects will face charges of Break and Enter and Theft over $5000. (Black Press file photo)

Two Nelson men are facing burglary and theft charges after breaking into the Warfield Liquor Store and stealing a large amount of alcohol early Monday.

Trail RCMP received the call of a break-in at the Schofield Highway store on June 4, shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspects fled the scene before a patrol car arrived.

However, a witness was able to provide police with a vehicle description along with the culprits direction of travel, reported Sgt. Darren Oelke in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

An officer from the Castlegar detachment located the suspect vehicle on Highway 3B near the Nancy Greene junction, which is about 35 kilometres from the crime scene.

Oelke says the two men were arrested without incident and a large quantity of liquor was recovered in the vehicle.

The two suspects, ages 21 and 39 years, will face charges of Break and Enter as well as Theft over $5000.

The younger male has already been released with a promise to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on July 5. The 39-year old remains in custody.

Names of the men arrested will not be released until official charges are sworn in by the Crown.

Police would like to remind the public to report suspicious activity to their local RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).