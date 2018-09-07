The first was a vehicle fire, the second a structure fire at a battery recycling plant

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to two fires this week. (Trail Times file photo)

Firefighters were called to the scene of two fires on the outskirts of Trail this week.

The first was a vehicle fire on Seven Mile Dam Road, which was called into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday night.

A crew of four from Station 374 Trail were on scene within 15 minutes and had the fire under control in under a half hour, reported Captain Greg Ferraby.

The fire was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived, he said.

“Fire spread across to a grassy bank on the side of the road, and was extinguished by the fire department.”

The second incident was a structure fire at Retriev Technologies, located toward the Trail Regional Airport on Highway 22A.

The call came in Friday morning at 4:15 a.m.

“Containers of recycled battery material ignited under the storage canopy,” Ferraby reported.

Twelve firefighters from Trail and one firefighter from Montrose responded and had the fire under control by 5:10 a.m.