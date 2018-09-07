Firefighters were called to the scene of two fires on the outskirts of Trail this week.
The first was a vehicle fire on Seven Mile Dam Road, which was called into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday night.
A crew of four from Station 374 Trail were on scene within 15 minutes and had the fire under control in under a half hour, reported Captain Greg Ferraby.
The fire was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived, he said.
“Fire spread across to a grassy bank on the side of the road, and was extinguished by the fire department.”
The second incident was a structure fire at Retriev Technologies, located toward the Trail Regional Airport on Highway 22A.
The call came in Friday morning at 4:15 a.m.
“Containers of recycled battery material ignited under the storage canopy,” Ferraby reported.
Twelve firefighters from Trail and one firefighter from Montrose responded and had the fire under control by 5:10 a.m.