UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

UBC’s president opened the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre with an apology to survivors for the role UBC played in perpetuating a harmful system.

Santa Ono told a crowd that universities bear part of the responsibility for the history because they trained many of the policy-makers who administered the schools and tacitly accepted the silence surrounding it.

Ono says failing to confront a heinous history, even if the university didn’t cause it, would be to become complicit in the ongoing harm.

READ MORE: Teachers union launches e-book about residential schools

The dialogue centre at UBC officially opened Monday and is aimed at educating the public about the devastating impact of the residential school system.

First Nations Summit Grand Chief Edward John says the centre will be an important reminder for Canadians, and a valuable path to reconciliation for residential school survivors.

Ono says nearly every Indigenous family in Canada has been affected by the schools, and the effects on communities continue to this day.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus
Next story
Canucks president optimistic about future

Just Posted

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Smokies playoff run comes to an end

Wenatchee beats Trail 6-1 to win series

Friday the 13th – just like any other day?

Anyone have a bad luck - or good luck - story from a Friday the 13th?

KBRH Foundation launches $1 million ER campaign

The Foundation committed to raising $1 million over two years for new ER equipment

Snowfall warning for Kootenay, Paulson passes

Environment Canada issued the snow advisory Saturday morning

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

Canucks president optimistic about future

The Vancouver NHL team has missed the playoffs for the third season in a row

B.C. townhouse owner allegedly allowed guest suite for sex work

Greater Victoria man not allowed to use suite for one year, ordered to pay fees

UPDATE: Worker presumed dead in industrial incident at Fording River mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Most Read