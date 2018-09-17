North Battleford, Sask. RCMP are looking for this six-year-old girl who has autism and is unable to walk. Police believe the abduction occurred using a grey Mercedes like the one pictured in this photo.

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

Update:

The amber alert was cancelled at 7:28 a.m. MDT. Police say the girl was located at 6:28 a.m. and was safe.

An active Amber Alert has been issued in conjunction with the an abduction of a six-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

Police say Emma O’Keeffe is Caucasian, three feet, six inches tall and weighs 44 lbs.

“She has brown, jaw-length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, wearing a diaper,” say police.

“Emma suffers from epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal and unable to walk.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect, however, they say the abduction is believed to have occurred outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Avenue inNorth Battleford, Saskatchewan. It occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

The Amber Alert was issued in Alberta at about 10:30 p.m.

If you have information about this child, call 911 or 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237 or e-mail fdiv_amber_alert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

North Battleford, Sask. RCMP are looking for this six-year-old girl who has autism and is unable to walk. Police believe the abduction occurred using a grey Mercedes like the one pictured in this photo.

Previous story
NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election
Next story
Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Just Posted

Connect online to Columbia Basin and Kootenay Rockies farmers’ markets

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets new online tool connects people to farmers’ markets

Reader’s tongue-in-cheek plea to slow down

Letter to the Editor from Bob Zanussi of Trail

SPCA sets opening for new Castlegar animal shelter

Ribbon cutting to take place September 21.

Trail wildfire highlights multi-agency cooperation

Ten agencies worked together in an emergency response to the aggressive fire

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Eight cattle dead in Kootenay tunnel crash

RCMP thanks agencies after cattle truck crash; investigates vehicle and thrift store thefts

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Most Read