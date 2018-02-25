(Fraser Valley Road Report/Facebook)

7 people in ‘serious condition’ after tour busses, trucks crash on Coquihalla

Emergency Services says two tour busses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision

UPDATE: 10:57 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed that seven people have been taken to hospital in serious condition following amulti-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

Officials said the incident involved two transport trucks, two passenger buses and two vehicles.

Roughly 70 other passengers, uninjured, have been taken by bus with paramedics to a warming centre. Hospitals nearby,including Chilliwack General Hospital, have called a “code orange,” in preperation for incoming patients.

UPDATE: 10:41 p.m.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) confirms they dispatched 22 units to an incident 30 kilometres north of Hope about 9:45 p.m.

They are unclear the number of individuals in need of medical attention. The original reported number was close to 100 people injured, although EHS now believes that number is closer to 40.

EMS does not have an exact number of people injured as a result of this collision on the Coquihalla, at this time.

——

ORIGINAL:

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tour bus, closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

The highway is closed in both directions between Othello Road, near exit 183, and Merritt. No estimated time yet to re-open, according to DriveBC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash involves two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks and a tour bus.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. RCMP have not yet commented.

A snowfall warning and travel advisory was issued along the Coquihalla earlier on Sunday. Environment Canada called for up to 20 cm of snow.

More to come

Previous story
Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Castlegar Rebels ride shutout to 2-0 series lead

Rebels caption Vince Bitonti scored two power-play goals to lead the offence.

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

The post office confused Creston with Sirdar

Part 2: Officials puzzled when they received post office applications for both Creston and Sirdar

More snow for the West Kootenay

The latest Environment Canada forecast calls for Friday flurries

Stained glass windows and St. Anthony’s bell live on

Our Feb. 15 story generated much interest about the fate of the church’s memorial panes

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

7 people in ‘serious condition’ after tour busses, trucks crash on Coquihalla

Emergency Services says two tour busses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Smoke Eaters fall in Vernon

BCHL playoffs start Friday

Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games

Athletes often made the sport seem effortless during the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Most Read