UPDATE: Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park fire estimated at 50 hectares

The blaze at Blacktail Mountain will be allowed to extinguish on its own

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning on Blacktail Mountain just outside of Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park is being managed with a modified response.

The fire, which is about 19 kilometres northeast of Slocan City on the north side of the park, is estimated to be 50 hectares in size and is burning in remote terrain. It was discovered Thursday, and three firefighters and one helicopter were on site Saturday.

Carlee Kachman, fire information officer with the Southeast Fire Centre, said Monday the fire will be allowed to extinguish on its own if nothing changes.

“They have built a helipad for access to the fire for future suppression use as needed, and it’s all on a day-to-day basis as is determined,” she said. “It is still burning in remote terrain in the alpine and it’s not impacting any communities or structures.”

Modified response means using a combination of suppression techniques and monitoring to contain fire activity within pre-determined perimeters. It’s used to minimize costs and damage and to maximize the ecological benefits from the fire.