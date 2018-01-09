Marijuana is grown for medical use, with production set to expand as recreational use is legalized. (Black Press files)

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

B.C.’s share of tax from recreational marijuana sales should be directed to drug treatment, research and education for young people, B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Todd Stone says.

Stone announced the proposal after visiting two addiction recovery facilities in Metro Vancouver Tuesday. Revenues would be directed to harm reduction and addiction recovery programs, expanding abstinence-based “12-step” programs similar to Narcotics Anonymous, and law enforcement efforts to keep young people away from drugs and organized crime.

RELATED: Child pricked by needle in downtown Victoria

RELATED: B.C. launches overdose emergency response centre

Stone also proposes an all-party committee of MLAs to hear from “global experts” in dealing with addiction. B.C. has struggled with a rising number of overdoses as fentanyl and other potent opioids have been smuggled in from Asia.

It’s not yet clear how much provinces would collect from wholesale distribution of marijuana, which B.C. intends to control through its monopoly Liquor Distribution Branch. Funds would include B.C.’s share of a new federal excise tax, and any revenues from wholesale and retail sales.

B.C. Liberal Party members vote for a new leader in early February.

Previous story
VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story
Next story
Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

Just Posted

RDKB firefighters respond to early-morning calls

From smoke in Rossland to fire in Fruitvale and first responder assists in between

Bird count down in Greater Trail

The 2017 Christmas Bird Count, held Dec. 16, had the lowest tally observed in the past 13 years

Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

‘It’s not the dogs we‘re disgusted with, it’s you’

Letter to the Editor from K. Schroeder of Warfield

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Julien Locke golden at Olympic trials, but selection remains elusive

The Nelson native is vying for a ticket to the Winter Games

Avalanche sends skier to hospital

The incident occurred last week northwest of Whitewater

Most Read