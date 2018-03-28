Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will formally apologize for past discrimination against residents of Chinese descent.

He says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies of previous Vancouver city councils.

Robertson says it’s important to acknowledge the harm that was done and how an unfortunate chapter in Vancouver’s history continues to affect the lives of Chinese Canadians today.

Robertson is to make the apology on April 22 as part of a larger Chinatown Culture Day event.

City councillors Bill Yee and Maggie Ip are to read out the apology in Chinese languages.

The city had the help of an advisory group of Chinese and non-Chinese experts and community leaders to guide development of the apology, which was approved by council in November.

Related: Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Related: Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April
Next story
UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Just Posted

No change to Trail speed limits

Ministry representatives met with the governance committee at Trail City Hall on Monday

New outlook for Trail and District Chamber

Members gathered for the chamber’s AGM on Monday; two new directors appointed

San Martino Club donates to community causes

The San Martino Club recently donated $500 to two local charities

Blasting through a Rossland blizzard

The Canadian Ski Cross championships were at Red Mountain last weekend

Sorry Nakusp- winning Lotto Max ticket not sold here

BCLC says all the major prizes to Dec. 22 draw have been claimed

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

Most Read