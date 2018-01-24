FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014 file photo, teams play at the “Field of Dreams” during a fall tournament in Dyersville, Iowa. A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie. Workers at the site found the damage Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, 2018, and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that workers at the site outside Dyersville found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.

Owner Denise Stillman says a vehicle made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system. The damage was especially severe because the ground was soft following warm weather and rain.

Stillman says repairs will continue through the summer but that the field will remain open.

Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field for free, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.

It was created for the movie “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner.

___

The Associated Press

