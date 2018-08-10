Surrey fire crews battling barge blaze near river (Surrey fire department/Instagram)

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

Surrey fire crews are battling a huge blaze on a barge of scrap cars on the Fraser River.

The area is blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires fills the air.

Crews are attacking the flames from the water as well as land.

The barge appears to be the one operated by the Amix salvage company, near Pattullo Bridge.

More to come

Previous story
B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up
Next story
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in Sparwood apartment fire

Just Posted

Rainbow crosswalk, community challenge aiming to increase awareness in Trail

Pride Walk and Pride Flag celebration on Aug. 31

Police to step up presence on highways during Shambhala

Zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving

Fortis breaks new energy records

Consumption spikes as residents try to keep cool

Shambhala Music Festival unlikely to be affected by nearby wildfire

The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event

Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

Active fire at Sheep Creek prompts alert

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in Sparwood apartment fire

Emergency services set up at the Sparwood Rec Centre for those displaced and in need of assistance

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

Most Read