VIDEO: Highlights from the Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race

Highlights from the 2018 Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race at Rossland Winter Carnival.
Special thanks to Giant Water Bug for allowing us to use their song So Sweet So Kind as the bed audio track.
Check out the sleds and the speed from the marquee event at Rossland Winter Carnival.
The government has applied to the B.C. Court of Appeal after losing at the B.C. Supreme Court
Increased infections put elective hip and knee surgeries on hold in December
Murray McConnachie of Trail has been appointed one of six directors appointed by the Basin
New lights will bring new rates and cost-savings for Warfield taxpayers
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home
A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated
Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts
B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat
Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months
With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.
Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans
Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event
Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels
RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary
A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting