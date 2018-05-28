Castlegar Fire Department and Search & Rescue are on the scene of a rescue operation. (Photo: Castlegar Fire Department)

VIDEO: Rescue operation successful above Brilliant

Climber received serious injuries in fall near Castlegar.

Castlegar Search & Rescue (CSAR) and the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) were involved in a rescue mission involving an injured rock climber Monday.

Reports of a fallen climber above the Brilliant Substation came in around 10 a.m.

CSAR took command of the operation, but CFD crews were active in assisting.

An ambulance was standing by as the operation was underway and a helicopter was called in to assist.

CFD Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio explained that that there was a large distance between the climber and rescue crews that had to be dealt with before a rescue could take place. The area was very steep and covered with large boulders.

Emergency crews on the ground were able to secure the patient for transport. The injured climber and one rescue team member were then raised by rope to the helicopter and taken to the West Kootenay Regional Airport where the patient was transferred to the care of the B.C Ambulance Service.

Lattanzio said because the slope was approximately 200 metres down, “It just made more sense to use a helicopter to pick up the patient.”

Castlegar News will be updating this story as more details become available.

Previous story
B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam
Next story
BC Chamber supports resolution on cannabis distribution

Just Posted

VIDEO: Rescue operation successful above Brilliant

Climber received serious injuries in fall near Castlegar.

Flood threat increases at Nelson’s waterfront

Peak expected between May 30 and June 1

Pickleball coming to Oasis

The RDKB with help from the Trust is building two pickleball courts in the community of Oasis

Fun in the Beaver Valley

The Beaver Valley was hopping with annual May Days celebrations on the weekend

Save time, save lives; the 9-1-1 in Kootenay Boundary

Changes to 9-1-1 dispatch produce immediate impact for Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read