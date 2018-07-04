Screenshot from a video provided by Pacific Yellowfin Charters shows an astute seal seeks shelter on the swim grid of a tourist boat in Frederick Arm, north of Campbell River.

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

A seal escaped the jaws of hungry orcas by hitching a ride on a nearby tourist vessel on July 1, and the encounter was caught on video.

A pod of transient orcas were hunting the harbour seal in Frederick Arm, an inlet north of Campbell River, when the savvy animal swam up to the boat and climbed aboard.

Footage provided by Pacific Yellowfin Charters shows the worried-looking seal hiding behind the boat’s outboard motor on the swim grid, a low platform at the stern of the vessel.

The clever seal occasionally glances up at passengers aboard the 26-foot boat. But it’s mostly focused on its hungry hunters, which circulate below and breach menacingly just meters away.

The boat eventually navigated away from the scene, and the seal slipped away.

