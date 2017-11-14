VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Shoppers Drug Mart is looking to hire a medical marijuana brand manager.

The role will entail leading its strategy and marketing activities to doctors and health-care providers in the cannabis space, even though it is not currently legal to distribute the drug through pharmacies.

Under current federal regulations, the only legal distribution method for medical marijuana is by mail order so unless Ottawa revises the rules, Shoppers won’t be permitted to sell medical marijuana through its stores.

Shoppers adds that the winning candidate will also ensure that its medical pot marketing material is compliant with Health Canada regulations.

Previous story
Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Just Posted

Questions about medical marijuana?

Spend a night at Green Consulting in Trail to learn, ask questions about medical marijuana

Remembrance Day in Trail

A crowd of a few hundred gathered at the Trail Cenotaph Saturday morning

People urged to get flu vaccine

The next drop-in public clinic is at Kiro Wellness Centre on Nov. 17

Meteorite fragments found near Crawford Bay

The pieces came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Teck makes Canada’s Top 100 Employers list

Mediacorp named Teck Resources one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2018

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

Laying of Wreaths in Trail

Hundreds gathered for the Remembrance Day service at the Trail Cenotaph

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Most Read