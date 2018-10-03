VIDEO: “Snowpocalypse” sets new record for Elk Valley

10cm of snow recorded at Sparwood Airport on October 2 - the most since records began in 1980

Fernie was hit by an early season snowstorm on October 2. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

A new record has been set for the most snow on the ground in Sparwood after the Elk Valley was hit by a “snowpocalypse”.

Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region with 20-30cm of snow forecast over 24 hours.

The early season snowfall set a new record for the most snow on the ground at Sparwood Airport, where the Elk Valley’s only weather station is located.

According to Environment Canada, Sparwood received 10cm of snow yesterday – the most since records began in 1980.

In the Elk Valley, today is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 5C with similar conditions forecast for tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday are tipped to be sunny with a high of 8C before the clouds return Sunday, and there’s a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening.

Elk Valley residents could see more snow on the ground on Monday and Tuesday when conditions are expected to be cloudy with a 30-60 per cent chance of rain or flurries.