Fernie was hit by an early season snowstorm on October 2. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

VIDEO: “Snowpocalypse” sets new record for Elk Valley

10cm of snow recorded at Sparwood Airport on October 2 - the most since records began in 1980

A new record has been set for the most snow on the ground in Sparwood after the Elk Valley was hit by a “snowpocalypse”.

Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region with 20-30cm of snow forecast over 24 hours.

The early season snowfall set a new record for the most snow on the ground at Sparwood Airport, where the Elk Valley’s only weather station is located.

According to Environment Canada, Sparwood received 10cm of snow yesterday – the most since records began in 1980.

In the Elk Valley, today is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 5C with similar conditions forecast for tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday are tipped to be sunny with a high of 8C before the clouds return Sunday, and there’s a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening.

Elk Valley residents could see more snow on the ground on Monday and Tuesday when conditions are expected to be cloudy with a 30-60 per cent chance of rain or flurries.

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers
Next story
How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Just Posted

Clashing fronts produce wild fall storm

Trees, power lines knocked down from Slocan valley to Trail

Trail book marks

The Trail Riverfront Centre mural was funded by Columbia Basin Trust

No easy solution to homeless camp near Trail park

There is no easy solution to resolving the community’s concerns - like… Continue reading

Learn about Warfield’s mayoral candidates

Current mayor Diane Langman is seeking re-election; Tom Milne, former councillor, is also running

Books for Kids Campaign kicks off in October

Reach a Reader events in Fruitvale and Trail

VIDEO: “Snowpocalypse” sets new record for Elk Valley

10cm of snow recorded at Sparwood Airport on October 2 - the most since records began in 1980

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

VIDEO: “Snowpocalypse” sets new record for Elk Valley

10cm of snow recorded at Sparwood Airport on October 2 - the most since records began in 1980

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

Most Read