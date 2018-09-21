SPCA Volunteer Ariel Chao and a temporary resident of the new shelter at 124 Heritage Way in Castlegar.

VIDEO: SPCA ushers in new era with Castlegar facility

$2.69-million project had ribbon cutting on Friday

Local politicians, dignitaries, and animal lovers gathered Friday to celebrate the opening of the new SPCA building in Castlegar.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $2.6 million facility heralds a new era for the animal-care organization in the region, SPCA officials said.

“We have traditionally provided animal-sheltering roles in the West Kootenay, as well as cruelty investigation,” said Craig Daniell, the CEO of the provincial SPCA. “This new facility really gives us the opportunity to expand our services.”

With state-of-the-art shelter and assessment rooms, quarantine spaces, high-tech temperature and air control, and connected spaces for animals to socialize or run outside, the 4,250-square-foot facility is designed to ensure “the highest levels of health and welfare for dogs, cats, and small animals,” the SPCA says in a news release.

A multi-purpose meeting room will also allow the organization to offer education, advocacy and support programs for animals in the area.

“It’s great, it’s nice to have a brand-new building,”says Rob Lindskog, the Branch Manager of the SPCA in Castlegar.

The new Castlegar hub replaces an SPCA shelter in Trail. It was built with a land grant from the City of Castlegar, and money from the Province of B.C. and the Columbia Basin Trust.

“We look forward to all the new opportunities our new centre will bring to help vulnerable animals and to work with our community partners to create a safer and happier life for all animals in the region,” said Daniell.

The hub will employ about five people full and part-time, as well as volunteers, to help the 1,100 or more animals the SPCA cares for each year in the Kootenay region.

Previous story
Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

Just Posted

Trail military exercises provide crucial training

Exercise Sapper Crucible: ‘The nuts and bolts of what a soldier is’

Thrums, Riondel, and Slocan, revisited

Place Names: Scottish author delighted by Thrums name origin

Last stand for Silver City summer

Fall officially arrives in Trail at 6:54 p.m. on Saturday

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Will you be attending a candidates forum in the Trail area?

More parking meters vandalized in downtown Trail

City of Trail: The parking meters parts budget had been overspent by $26,000 at the end of July

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

B.C. watching Trans Mountain review, George Heyman says

Court decision stalling pipeline ‘validates’ environmental concerns

Browns beat streak, win first NFL game in 635 days

Baker Mayfield erased any doubts about why the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick

Most Read