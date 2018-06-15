Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Footage has surfaced that appears to show Kimberlee Kasatkin documenting abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her partner in Peru.

Kasatkin’s spouse, Christopher Franz Bettocchi, was charged last may in the death of the 41-year-old woman from Abbotsford.

Kimberlee was living in Lima, Peru, with Bettocchi, who is from Peru, and their two children at the time of her disappearance.

The couple met in Victoria, where Kimberlee was attending school, and moved to Peru more than three years ago.

Kimberlee travelled to Abbotsford once or twice a year, for a few weeks at a time, and would then return to her spouse and kids.

Her last contact with her family was during a FaceTime call with two of her sisters on Nov. 26, 2016.

Bettochi also said he hadn’t seen Kimberlee since that day, reports from Peru media said police found security footage of a man appearing to be Bettochi dragging a heavy bag or box across the parking garage of his residence and loading it into a vehicle before driving off.

Bettocchi apparently rested the bag on a wall, and police allegedly found blood there, which they tested to determine whether it belong to Kimberlee before the charges were laid.

“He grabbed me by the throat,” she tells the camera, noting that her spouse then takes her children away. “This is what I go through every day.”

“He’s violent, he beats women.”

Kasatkin’s parents hope to bring her two children, who have been living with Bettocchi’s mother, to Canada.

-with files from Vikki Hopes