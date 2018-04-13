(Associated Press file)

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Video shows that actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The video by OnScene.TV shows the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash.

Another video by LA-OC.tv shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

Ferrell’s manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather
Next story
Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Just Posted

Ice out

Banners down and ice melting is the official sign that hockey season is over in Trail

Snowfall warning for Kootenay passes

Environment Canada forecasts up to 25 cm of snowfall for the Paulson and Kootenay passes

Hockey on the Trail riverfront

Hockey memorabilia of Trail players on display in Riverfront Centre window

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you support the BC government’s opposition to Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion?

Some movement towards improving Trail bus exchange

Public transit is a regional service; the city wrote to the RDKB in November 2016

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

B.C. man to get adult sentence for sex assault as teen while under 24/7 supervision

The man had broken into his neighbour’s home and attacked her mother while she slept

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Most Read