Warfield sets utility rates

Warfield council sets water and garbage rates for 2018

Warfield council is the first municipality to dig into a fall housekeeping duty, the setting of utility rates for 2018.

Three readings were given to the new rate structure during Nov. 1 council, with the amended bylaw set for adoption Nov. 15.

Property owners will see a slight increase, $19, when they open January’s utility bill, excluding their new sewer rate.

The 2018 water service fee is up $15 to $436, or $405 if paid in full on or before Feb. 28. Garbage collection per dwelling will be $145 compared to $137 in 2017.

Notably, Warfield sewer fees are listed on Property Tax notices, which are issued in May.

But it was this time last year when sewer rates were riling up certain Warfield property owners – council considered changing rates for those living in apartments to the same rate as single family dwellings.

Landlords received notification in late November informing them of impending changes – the village proposed to up the annual sewer rate of $68.21 per unit to more than double, or $183.14 per unit. Additionally, the proposed plan was to continue increasing the rate by $115 annually for three years.

The matter hung in the balance until April the following year after the mayoral and two councillor positions became vacant in December. The outstanding point of contention was tackled following a February byelection that brought three new faces to the table.

Shortly after Mayor Diane Langman was sworn in, she rescinded council’s earlier motion. The panel agreed to increase sewer rates by $40 until 2019 -instead of the 440-per cent hike that was advanced four months earlier.

