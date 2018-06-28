Warfield water taps back to normal

A storm caused loss of power and subsequent damage at the Warfield water treatment plant last week

Everything is back to normal at the Warfield water taps after a loss of power caused damage in the village’s treatment plant last week.

The system was controlled manually and remained functional. The reservoir was impacted but has now been replenished.

“Thanks to the quick reaction and hard work of our Water Treatment Plant technicians, the residents of Warfield did not experience any problems,” says Corporate Officer Jackie Patridge. “Final costs aren’t in yet, but we are planning to increase our inventory of spare parts.”

Patridge reminds residents that sprinkler and water restrictions are still in play.