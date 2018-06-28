Warfield water taps back to normal

A storm caused loss of power and subsequent damage at the Warfield water treatment plant last week

Everything is back to normal at the Warfield water taps after a loss of power caused damage in the village’s treatment plant last week.

The system was controlled manually and remained functional. The reservoir was impacted but has now been replenished.

“Thanks to the quick reaction and hard work of our Water Treatment Plant technicians, the residents of Warfield did not experience any problems,” says Corporate Officer Jackie Patridge. “Final costs aren’t in yet, but we are planning to increase our inventory of spare parts.”

Patridge reminds residents that sprinkler and water restrictions are still in play.

Previous story
Search teams locate body of B.C.-born soldier

Just Posted

Warfield water taps back to normal

A storm caused loss of power and subsequent damage at the Warfield water treatment plant last week

Trail pot rules ready to roll

The city received one letter of opposition to the impending bylaw change for cannabis sales

Concrete plane lands at Trail airport

Concrete creation will provide outdoor viewing area at airport

Lost painting returned to owner

Story in Castlegar News helps find artwork given away to thrift store

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: International stars to perform at Kootenay Burlesque Festival

Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday

B.C. First Nation calls emergency meeting to discuss moose allocation

The Tsilhqot’in Nation will meet on July 10

R.J. Barrett emerges on Canada’s senior squad

Canada hosts the Dominican Republic on Friday in Toronto, then the U.S. Virgin Islands Monday in Ottawa.

Brazil and Switzerland advance at World Cup

Brazil ultimately topped a group the five-time World Cup winner was expected to win, sending Serbia and Costa Rica home

Fernie Outdoor Rink becomes multi-purpose

Dust off your hockey sticks, Fernie, the outdoor rink is soon to be back in use.

Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Watch: Olympic athletes train in Fernie

Fernie has become a go-to training spot for the Canadian speed skating team.

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Most Read