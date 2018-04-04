Inspector Tim Olmstead from the Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP says detachments are concentrating on school zone enforcement throughout the West Kootenay this week.

Watch your speed in school zones

Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP are ramping up patrols in school zones this week

Police are ramping up school zone patrols when students return to class today (Wednesday).

The Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP have advised the public that when spring break ends, officers will be concentrating on school zone enforcement from this week throughout the West Kootenay.

“This will help ensure that vehicles travelling through the school zones will comply with the lower speed limits in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” RCMP Inspector Tim Olmstead said in a news release. “In addition, please respect our school buses which will be stopping to pick up and drop off students. It is illegal to pass a school bus in either direction when displaying its stop sign and flashing red lights.”

Nine amalgamated police units, serving Grand Forks, the Slocan Valley, and Trail to Nelson, comprise the Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP detachment.

“The Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment RCMP want all of our children to get to school safely for the remainder of the year,” Olmstead says. “We thank the public for their cooperation in keeping our students and roads safe.”

He advises all travellers to slow down, buckle up, and stay off their devices.

The province has sponsored various campaigns to remind drivers about road rules in school zones, including the 30 km/hr speed limit.

The most recent was called Operation Safe Stop BC, which sent a message from bus drivers across the province that when the bus stops, all cars must stop.

Previous story
UPDATED: Four people in custody after Fruitvale crime spree

Just Posted

Watch your speed in school zones

Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP are ramping up patrols in school zones this week

West Kootenay snowfall ‘fifth greatest on record’

Jesse Ellis, forecaster at the Southeast Fire Centre, wraps up March weather stats

UPDATED: Four people in custody after Fruitvale crime spree

The robbery and break-and-enters began around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning

Trail resident returns home

The state of emergency has been lifted on Gord Guesford’s Riverside Avenue house

Opening the Trail Riverfront Centre

The first day of business for the integrated library/museum and visitors’ centre is April 3

Take a tour of the Trail museum

The Riverfront Centre, home of the museum and library, opened Monday in downtown Trail

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Most Read