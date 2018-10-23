The area affected by the Water Quality Advisory in Columbia Heights.

Water Quality Advisory for the residents of West Trail

RCMP investigating break-in at Lower Lookout Reservoir

The City of Trail issued a Water Quality Advisory for the residents of Columbia Heights in West Trail on Monday, October 22, due to a break-in at the Lower Lookout Reservoir, which may have compromised water quality.

The RCMP are investigating the break-in which occurred over the weekend, and the City’s Public Works Department has isolated the reservoir and taken precautionary water samples.

The city said there were no signs of nefarious activity at the reservoir; however, as the perpetrators had access to the reservoir it is felt necessary to take these precautionary measures.

The risk to the public is unknown at this time; however, the City urges affected residents to consume bottled water until further notification is received. A boil water order is not being issued at this time.

This map clarifies the area affected by this Water Quality Advisory.

More to come …

