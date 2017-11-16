Gabby Kravski, coordinator at TALC (Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre), was recently awarded the 125th RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society) Commonwealth Service Certificate as an individual representing an organization that provided the Swim to Survive Program in 2016. The Swim to Survive Program is geared towards teaching children specific survival-based skills in order to save themselves from a water incident, help others in need, and understand the basic principles of water safety. Instead of being a progressive set of swimming lesson sets as traditionally provided, this program focuses on survival with the goal of reducing overall drowning incidents. TALC partnered with Fruitvale Elementary School in 2016 whereby Grade 3 students were able to complete the program. The school was integral in initiating this partnership and it continued in 2017 to include both Grade 3 and Grade 7 students. The program has proven to be a wonderful addition to the facility and very well received by the school. This week, Trail council commended Kravski, TALC staff and the Fruitvale school for their efforts and encouraged a continued partnership with the school as well as the possibility of other like-programs happening in the future. (From left) Parks director Trisha Davison, Gabby Kravski, Theresa Berdusco, Fruitvale Elementary principal, and Acting Mayor Lisa Pasin.

Water Safety Award for Trail facility

Gabby Kravski was awarded the 125th Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth Service Certificate

Gabby Kravski, coordinator at TALC (Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre), was recently awarded the 125th RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society) Commonwealth Service Certificate as an individual representing an organization that provided the Swim to Survive Program in 2016. The Swim to Survive Program is geared towards teaching children specific survival-based skills in order to save themselves from a water incident, help others in need, and understand the basic principles of water safety. Instead of being a progressive set of swimming lesson sets as traditionally provided, this program focuses on survival with the goal of reducing overall drowning incidents. TALC partnered with Fruitvale Elementary School in 2016 whereby Grade 3 students were able to complete the program. The school was integral in initiating this partnership and it continued in 2017 to include both Grade 3 and Grade 7 students. The program has proven to be a wonderful addition to the facility and very well received by the school. This week, Trail council commended Kravski, TALC staff and the Fruitvale school for their efforts and encouraged a continued partnership with the school as well as the possibility of other like programs happening in the future.

