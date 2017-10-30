White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

Previous story
Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund
Next story
Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Just Posted

Proud to pin poppies

The poppy campaign at the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is now underway

Trail kidney patient faces undue hardship awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Downtown Trail crawling with ghouls

Big crowd, plenty of kids taking part of Spooktacular in downtown Trail

Pinning poppies in Trail

The annual poppy fundraiser is now underway in locations throughout Trail & Main St. Fruitvale

Grand quilt sale underway at Trail United Church

The Tuesday Morning Quilters’ annual quilt show and sale in on now and until 2 p.m. Saturday

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Trump’s campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller’s investigation

B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

MLA Lana Popham a long-time salmon farm protester

Most Read