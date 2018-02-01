West Kootenay teacher reprimanded for threatening, shaming students

Fred Barisenkoff admitted to several instances in which he ridiculed and embarrassed students

Fred Barisenkoff, who previously taught in Nelson at L.V. Rogers, has been reprimanded for poor conduct in classrooms. File photo

A local high school teacher has been reprimanded for several confrontations in classes that left his students feeling threatened and embarrassed.

Fred Barisenkoff, who works in School District 8, signed a consent resolution agreement with the B.C. Commissioner For Teacher Regulation in December in which he acknowledges five instances of improper conduct. Those include:

• Patting female students on the head.

• Cursing in the classroom and raising his voice when feeling anger or frustration throughout the 2015-16 school year.

• Losing his temper in a Grade 9 classroom on Nov. 20, 2015 at a student who thought he had permission to leave class early for a hockey tournament but was prevented from doing so by Barisenkoff, who according to the document was “maybe 20 centimetres away from the student.”

• Three days later Barisenkoff told a student he was selfish and holding other students back after being questioned about a proposal to keep all equipment in a storage compound for a mechanics class. The student later dropped the class.

• On Feb. 2, 2016, Barisenkoff was teaching a Grade 10 to 12 mechanics class when he shamed a Grade 9 student who had been given permission to enroll in the class.

According to the document, “Barisenkoff told the student in front of his classmates that he knew a little about a lot of things, but not a lot about everything, which the student reported was humiliating. He also made the student repeatedly read a safety rule out loud in front of his classmates. This student reported feeling embarrassed. The student subsequently dropped the class.”

It’s not clear if Barisenkoff is currently teaching. He previously worked at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, South Slocan’s Mount Sentinel and in Salmo at Salmo Secondary School.

More to come.