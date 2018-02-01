Fred Barisenkoff, who previously taught in Nelson at L.V. Rogers, has been reprimanded for poor conduct in classrooms. File photo

West Kootenay teacher reprimanded for threatening, shaming students

Fred Barisenkoff admitted to several instances in which he ridiculed and embarrassed students

A local high school teacher has been reprimanded for several confrontations in classes that left his students feeling threatened and embarrassed.

Fred Barisenkoff, who works in School District 8, signed a consent resolution agreement with the B.C. Commissioner For Teacher Regulation in December in which he acknowledges five instances of improper conduct. Those include:

• Patting female students on the head.

• Cursing in the classroom and raising his voice when feeling anger or frustration throughout the 2015-16 school year.

• Losing his temper in a Grade 9 classroom on Nov. 20, 2015 at a student who thought he had permission to leave class early for a hockey tournament but was prevented from doing so by Barisenkoff, who according to the document was “maybe 20 centimetres away from the student.”

• Three days later Barisenkoff told a student he was selfish and holding other students back after being questioned about a proposal to keep all equipment in a storage compound for a mechanics class. The student later dropped the class.

• On Feb. 2, 2016, Barisenkoff was teaching a Grade 10 to 12 mechanics class when he shamed a Grade 9 student who had been given permission to enroll in the class.

According to the document, “Barisenkoff told the student in front of his classmates that he knew a little about a lot of things, but not a lot about everything, which the student reported was humiliating. He also made the student repeatedly read a safety rule out loud in front of his classmates. This student reported feeling embarrassed. The student subsequently dropped the class.”

It’s not clear if Barisenkoff is currently teaching. He previously worked at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, South Slocan’s Mount Sentinel and in Salmo at Salmo Secondary School.

More to come.

Previous story
Woman’s ‘genderless’ ID won’t fly in B.C.
Next story
Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Bullying young refs, is this what we want in B.C. minor hockey?

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

More potholes than usual around Trail

Winter conditions have created the perfect storm for Highway 3B craters

Quick road repair

Workers finished up a paving repair in downtown Trail on Wednesday

Looking for something to do in Trail this weekend?

Smoke Eaters on ice two days, seniors dance and tasty student fundraiser on Saturday

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

West Kootenay teacher reprimanded for threatening, shaming students

Fred Barisenkoff admitted to several instances in which he ridiculed and embarrassed students

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

Most Read