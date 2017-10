Raza Suleman took this photo of the spectacular the northern lights shortly around midnight on Sept. 27 near Nancy Greene Lake. According to the Northern Lights Centre, northern lights are the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere. Variations in colour are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca