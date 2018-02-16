Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

The wife of Vernon trucking magnate David Chambers is missing in Mexico.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday morning diving near Puerto Vallarta.

Family members have flown to Mexico to help with a search for Miller.

Global Affairs Canada were aware of the situation Friday.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family of Gloria Anne Miller in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” said spokesperson Philip Hannan. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously waiting for news.”

Hannan said Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta.

The family could not be reached for comment.

Chambers is the owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation
Next story
Teck appeals $8.25 million U.S. court ruling

Just Posted

Teck appeals $8.25 million U.S. court ruling

In August 2016 a U.S. judge ruled Teck must pay litigation and related costs for the Colville Tribes

Year of the Dog

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

Creston became Sirdar, then Creston again

Creston was formerly called Sirdar, and Sirdar was formerly Creston. Or were they?

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggets 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Judge rejects Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

Vancouver Canucks to host Hockey Is For Everyone night next week

Signed rainbow warm-up jerseys will be available for auction at Rogers Arena and online

Most Read