Few fires currently exist around Nelson, Castlegar and Trail. Map courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire Roundup: Five fires of note in the West Kootenay

None of the blazes were threatening structures

Helicoptors are flying from the Nelson airport this week to a 33-hectare wildfire between Salmo and Creston.

A spokesperson for the Southeast Fire Centre said the Next Creek fire, which is located in a remote area north of the Highway 3, had ground crews on scene and was being supported by two helicoptors.

The majority of fires in the centre, which includes Nelson, Castlegar and Trail, were located north well past Kootenay Lake as of Wednesday morning.

Local fires of note include:

• Mount Dickson, a 40-hectare fire north of Wynndel that had ground crews on scene.

• Mirror Lake (0.01 hectare), which had one crew on location.

• Fitzstubbs Creek (11 hectares), east of Nakusp, which was being monitored.

• Santa Rosa Creek (52 hectares), approximately 14 kilometres southwest of Rossland and north of the Canada-U.S. border, that was being held and unlikely to spread under the prevailing conditions.

No structures were threatened by the fires.

Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement Wednesday morning for the West Kootenay, and reminded residents to be mindful of smoke exposure.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

— With files from Star reporter Bill Metcalfe.

New kidney, new life for Trail man
One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Ymir resident wins $1 million

Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy

A conversation with Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy

Murphy was in Trail last week to oversee the next big arena reno for the Smoke Eaters

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

Air quality advisory for Trail and Greater Area

Environment Canada issued a special bulletin about smoky conditions early Wednesday

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

