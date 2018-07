The fire is thought to be human-caused

Smoke from a small fire near Sitkum Creek was visible in Nelson on Tuesday. Photo: Tyler Harper

A small wildfire that ignited today at Seven Mile, between Sitkum and Duhamel Creeks near Nelson, has been contained.

The fire was about 0.2 hectares in size. A spokesperson for the Southeast Fire Centre said the wildfire is being held, which means sufficient suppression has been taken and that the fire is unlikely to spread under current conditions.

The fire was suspected to be started by a human.

The fire danger rating is high with continued hot and dry weather for the foreseeable future.