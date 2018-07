Unclaimed ticket belongs to mystery winner in West Kootenay.

Lottery players in the West Kootenays may want to check their tickets.

Someone who purchased a ticket in the Rossland-Trail area is a million dollars richer after the lottery’s July 25 draw.

No one has claimed the ticket yet, say BC Lotto officials.

The win comes from the guaranteed prize of $1 million from Wednesday night’s draw. The $6 million jackpot was not won in B.C.

The winning numbers were 2-7-15-31-33-42 with a bonus number 20.