Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

A woman and child are dead after a snowmobile incident in the back country near Golden, according to police.

Golden-Field RCMP said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that officers were notified of the incident at around noon, involving a 35-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl, who were on a guided snowmobile tour just west of the northeastern city.

Police say both individuals, believed to be from Miami, Florida, have died.

Mounties remain on scene as the incident remains under investigation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences
Next story
The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Just Posted

Rossland Council considers $200,000 to open arena in fall

A large crowd turned out to Monday’s council meeting to show their support for the Rossland Arena.

No change to Trail speed limits

Ministry representatives met with the governance committee at Trail City Hall on Monday

New outlook for Trail and District Chamber

Members gathered for the chamber’s AGM on Monday; two new directors appointed

San Martino Club donates to community causes

The San Martino Club recently donated $500 to two local charities

Blasting through a Rossland blizzard

The Canadian Ski Cross championships were at Red Mountain last weekend

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Most Read