The Bruhn Bridge, where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous Channel. (File Photo)

Woman from New Zealand dies after jumping from Highway 1 bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge in Sicamous shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

A 23-year-old woman from New Zealand is dead after jumping from a highway bridge in Sicamous early this morning.

At 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, Sicamous RCMP were called to assist a BC Ambulance crew near the Bruhn Bridge, which is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point over the Sicamous channel that connects Shuswap and Mara lakes. According to an RCMP press release, the woman was in medical distress after jumping from the bridge into the channel.

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge, which is approximately 20 metres from the surface of the water. When she did not immediately resurface, other people present helped her to shore.

According to the RCMP release, the woman was transported to a local hospital and then to a larger hospital in the area before she was pronounced dead.

Related: Alberta man drowns in Mara Lake near Sicamous

“Tragically this is the second water-related death in Sicamous this summer,” said Sicamous RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“While we want to encourage people to get out and enjoy all that the area has to offer, we cannot stress enough the importance of paying attention to advisories and signage which are put in place to ensure your safety.”

Police say their initial investigation does not suggest any criminal activity was involved in the young woman’s death.

The Coroners Service is now investigating the death. The news release states that no further information, including the woman’s identity, will be released by either the RCMP or the Coroners Service.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed
Next story
Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Just Posted

No change to FortisBC electricity rates for 2018

The BC Utilities Commission approved FortisBC’s request

Trail awarded grant to help plan for future

Funds to help crete an Asset Management Strategy

Highway 22 vehicle fire quickly extinguished

No injuries from Sunday afternoon fire

Summer day on the Slocan River

Slocan River busy with tubers on B.C. Day long weekend

Shambhala invests in advanced drug-testing

Music fest set for this weekend near Salmo

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

Six babies born in one day in Nelson

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Most Read