Andrew Bennett (foreground) and Owen Williams installed posts to help keep dirt and plant matter off the clean concrete surface of the skateboard park.

Work begins on final phase of skatepark

Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday

Volunteers have started the final phase of work on Rossland’s popular skateboard park, softening the rock-and-dirt around the concrete bowl with greenery.

But they’re looking for help tomorrow to complete the job.

“On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. we’re asking Rosslanders to come out and volunteer to plant and help with a number of landscaping tasks,” says Caley Mulholland. “Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Please bring a shovel and come prepared for the heat.”

Mulholland was already busy on Thursday, cleaning up from excavation around the edge of the skatepark. Another crew was installing short logs as a barrier between the concrete and dirt surround, while an excavator moved big boulders around another corner of the site.

“We’re really trying to work with the materials we have on the site,” says Mulholland. “there’s rock, soil, fill and gravel, and we’re planting all-native shrubs and trees, those can grow really well in the soil we find around Rossland.”

Mulholland, who has a background in ecological restoration, says the goal is to surround the park with a low-maintenance, wild, greenspace.

“The idea is to kind of soften the concrete with some greenery, and that will eventually provide some shade… though that will take 15 or 20 years before that will happen,” she laughs. “We’ve included conifers, not deciduous trees, they are a lot cleaner. We want to keep leaves out of the park.

“The idea is for the first ten years it will be really a shrub-dominated landscape, then over time there will be some shade and conifers.”

The landscaping project has been getting a lot of business, community and government support, said Mulholland, including Powder Pig Excavation, SUTCO, ATCO Lumber, Patterson Pole, Three Tree Conracting, Bonne Gardens and Puning, Granite Mountain Excavation and the City of Rossland.

“Everyone is so willing to help we’re really grateful,” she says. “We still have lots of jobs to do so we’ll still be calling on people.”

Previous story
Privacy questions linger two years after Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck
Next story
UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Just Posted

Work begins on final phase of skatepark

Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday

Pioneers luncheon celebrates Trail’s long-time residents

Trail Legion new site of annual civic event

Trail Smoke Eater defenceman Seth Barton awaits fate from 2018 NHL Draft

Trail Smoke Eaters poised to have second player in as many years drafted into NHL

RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are involved.

Rossland abandons water metering; to return to flat rate

Council balks at high cost to upgrade meter service

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

RDCK wants province to regulate private land logging

A resolution will go to the Union of BC Municipalities in September

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Most Read