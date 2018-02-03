(RCMP/Instagram)

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

A series of workshops about British Columbian’s rights when deadling with the RCMP are heading to the north, led by three organizations that often act as “watchdogs” of police.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association, along with the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) and Complaints Commission for the RCMP will tour through Terrace, Smithers and Prince George, offering two hour workshops to community members.

There, residents will learn about the rights they have when interacting with police in B.C., as well as information on what each organization does.

The workshops come about one year after results of a review of RCMP in Northern B.C. was released by the federal complaints commission, which found that there was a perception of RCMP bias against Indigenous people and a lack of trust in Mounties throughout the region.

The report also found issued with policy compliance by RCMP oicers, and the need for more robust training and supervision.

“These problems are not insignificant, as they directly affect RCMP accountability,” commission chairperson Ian McPhail said in the report.

“By raising awareness of the commission and its mandate, and taking a more direct involvement in the investigation of public complaints, we hope to improve public confidence in both the RCMP and the public complaint process.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon
Next story
UPDATE: One in critical condition after crash closes Highway 3 near Yahk

Just Posted

January snowfall highest in 36 years

West Kootenay precipitation amounted to 147 cm, or double the usual mix of rain and snow

UPDATE: One in critical condition after crash closes Highway 3 near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Silver City history taking shape

Artifacts are being moved into the Trail Riverfront Centre this week

Quick action by Trail native saves a father’s life

“For those of you that haven’t taken a CPR course, maybe it’s time,” says Bruce Moffat.

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you agree with the need for a gender neutral Canadian Anthem?

WATCH: Fernie rallies for support in Kraft Hockeyville contest

User groups have been displaced from their hometown arena since October’s ammonia leak tragedy.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

Most Read