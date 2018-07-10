YZZ sign design is one-of-a-kind

Concrete was poured last week for the Trail Regional Airport’s first official wayfinding sign

It’s safe to say that even though a new plane at the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ) has wings, it will never take actual flight.

Instead, the aircraft will remain grounded as the artistic feature it was meant to be, and it will top off the first official wayfinding sign for YZZ.

Before concrete could be poured to make the unique model plane, Cornel Hanson from the Boundary’s Strike Point was tasked with fabricating a metal mould last month.

Then on Friday, after weeks of constructing a detailed concrete form with countless stabilizing screws, Serenity Builders Ltd. completed the pour on Friday.

The mould will be removed later this week, though some finishing work will still be required.

In place, it stands three meters tall by four meters wide.

The highly visible sign will mark the airport from both directions and, most importantly, will direct traffic off Highway 22 so travellers can easily find the parking area or drop off zone at the city’s new terminal building.

The one-of-a-kind design is part of the overall landscape project, which is being handled by Sierra Landscaping.

Council awarded a $300,000+ contract to the Okanagan-based company earlier this spring, though Mayor Mike Martin pointed out local hands were hired for the job.

“Sierra is working closely with local labour and a number of sub-contractors to undertake this final work on the Airport Project,” Martin said.

Four skilled labourers were employed for the work, which is slated for completion in a few weeks.

“Austin Engineering has provided the engineering assistance on the entry and signage bases,” Martin said. “Kootenay Tech Survey is on board doing the surveying, topsoil was from Kabatoff Sand & Gravel and gravel was from Impact.”

Another leg of the project involves building a roof over stairs that connect the upper parking lot to the terminal.

“That is designed to mimic the staircases in the city,” Martin said. “Vegetation or other treatments will be applied to the bare areas, along with irrigation within the newly developed parking lot area. A public seating and viewing area will be constructed immediately to the north of the new terminal.”

(City of Trail images)