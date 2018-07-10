Serenity Builders poured concrete for the Trail Regional Airport sign on Friday. Submitted photo

YZZ sign design is one-of-a-kind

Concrete was poured last week for the Trail Regional Airport’s first official wayfinding sign

It’s safe to say that even though a new plane at the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ) has wings, it will never take actual flight.

Instead, the aircraft will remain grounded as the artistic feature it was meant to be, and it will top off the first official wayfinding sign for YZZ.

Before concrete could be poured to make the unique model plane, Cornel Hanson from the Boundary’s Strike Point was tasked with fabricating a metal mould last month.

Then on Friday, after weeks of constructing a detailed concrete form with countless stabilizing screws, Serenity Builders Ltd. completed the pour on Friday.

The mould will be removed later this week, though some finishing work will still be required.

In place, it stands three meters tall by four meters wide.

The highly visible sign will mark the airport from both directions and, most importantly, will direct traffic off Highway 22 so travellers can easily find the parking area or drop off zone at the city’s new terminal building.

The one-of-a-kind design is part of the overall landscape project, which is being handled by Sierra Landscaping.

Council awarded a $300,000+ contract to the Okanagan-based company earlier this spring, though Mayor Mike Martin pointed out local hands were hired for the job.

“Sierra is working closely with local labour and a number of sub-contractors to undertake this final work on the Airport Project,” Martin said.

Four skilled labourers were employed for the work, which is slated for completion in a few weeks.

“Austin Engineering has provided the engineering assistance on the entry and signage bases,” Martin said. “Kootenay Tech Survey is on board doing the surveying, topsoil was from Kabatoff Sand & Gravel and gravel was from Impact.”

Another leg of the project involves building a roof over stairs that connect the upper parking lot to the terminal.

“That is designed to mimic the staircases in the city,” Martin said. “Vegetation or other treatments will be applied to the bare areas, along with irrigation within the newly developed parking lot area. A public seating and viewing area will be constructed immediately to the north of the new terminal.”

 

(City of Trail images)

(City of Trail images)

Previous story
Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work
Next story
Breaking: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

Just Posted

Stax and Super Saver Sam shake on it!

Hockey cards will be available at Trail Smoke Eater home games beginning this fall

YZZ sign design is one-of-a-kind

Concrete was poured last week for the Trail Regional Airport’s first official wayfinding sign

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Quick response keeps Columbia Gardens fire from spreading

The truck was engulfed in flames by the time regional firefighters arrived at the rural site

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.

Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

“From the moment you make it public and you feel that you’re in it together, that there are a lot of people experiencing the same thing, you feel supported to fight for something.”

Breaking: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.”

Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Most Read