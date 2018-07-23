Ann Tweedale

July 23, 2018

Ann died on July 23, 2018 at the age of 82 years at KBRH after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband Peter and 3 sons; Ross, Fergus and Luke as well as 3 grandchildren; Micah, Parks and Arthur.

Ann was born in Brisbane, Australia on September 30th, 1935. She was educated in Brisbane where she also completed her nursing training. Subsequently she worked as a flight attendant for Trans Australia Airline (later Qantas) before training to become a certified midwife at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. Later she worked in the operating rooms of the Hammersmith Hospital in London, England where she met Peter Tweedale. Peter was a resident in training as an obstetrician and gynecologist.

Peter and Ann were married in 1968. In 1969 they emigrated to Canada and from 1971 they lived in Rossland. Ann enjoyed raising her 3 sons in the outdoor Rossland lifestyle and later living at the house on the West Arm of Kootenay Lake.

At Ann’s request there will not be a funeral or memorial service; cremation has taken place. Gwen Ziprick of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca

Flowers and memorial donations are respectfully declined.

