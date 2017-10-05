Judith Marie Heikkila



September 14, 1941 – October 5, 2017



It is with great sorrow and heartache we announce the passing of our dear mom, aunt, grandma, and much-loved friend to so many.



Judith Marie Heikkila, passed away on October 5, 2017 at Trail, BC.



Judy was born on September 14, 1941 in Nanaimo, BC to Wilfred and Dorothy Long. There she lived on a little farm off the old Nanaimo-Alberni highway. Around the age of 5, she moved back to a big farm in the Robson Valley, BC. Growing up on the farm was fun for Judy and her siblings – Julia, Wilmer and Nancy. There were woods to explore, creeks to swim in, hay rides, sleigh rides, ponds to skate on and hills to toboggan down.



Of course, there was lots of hard work living on a big farm but Judy preferred to hold the good times in her heart.



Judy met her husband, Olavi Heikkila, in Victoria as a young lady and they were married in Dunster, BC. The young family moved around a bit in the BC Interior before settling on a small acreage outside of Prince George.



Ollie was an independent logger and was often away working in remote areas leaving mom to raise 3 kids and manage the farm largely on her own at times.



Judy was predeceased by her parents; husband Olavi Heikkila and their son Kelvin.



Also predeceased by her siblings Julia and Wilmer.



Judy is survived by her children Esko (Linda) Heikkila of Orleans, ON; Kelvin’s wife Anne Heikkila of Chilliwack; her daughter Viola (Darrell) Visona of Trail; her sister, Nancy Kunka of Nanaimo; her grandchildren (Nolan, Erik and Ben); and many nieces and nephews and special friends and family.



There will be no funeral service but Viola would like to invite Judy’s friends and family to Caffe Americano, 1425 Bay Ave, downtown Trail on Friday, October 13 between 1:00 and 5:00 pm for a casual gathering to share memories and celebrate the life of this beautiful lady.



You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services